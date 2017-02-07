Ida Mae VanBaale (02-06-17)

Ida Mae VanBaale, 97, was born in Prairie City, Iowa, on May 25, 1919, the daughter of Ben and Flossie Buckingham. She went home to Heaven on Monday, February 6, 2017, at the age of 97.
On May 24, 1942, she was united in marriage to Howard VanBaale. To this union four children were born. Ida Mae was active in her church, enjoyed teaching kindergarten, quilting and doll making. She volunteered at Jubilee Partners in Comer for a year and spent time living between Iowa, Georgia, and North Carolina for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a daughter, Sheryll.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol Meador and Kaye (Doug) Roskam; a son, Kirk (T.C.); son-in-law, Jim Owens; as well as four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 11, in Prairie City, Iowa.
Memorials may be sent to Anchor Bible Church, 340 Billy Dillard Road, Hull, GA 30646, or to Jubilee Partners, P.O. Box 68, Comer, GA 30629.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
