No connection has been found yet to link a recent arson with the deaths of two cats in Jefferson.
According to Jefferson Fire Department chief Mark Duke, a small outbuilding was intentionally burned in the Jefferson Walk subdivision. Nearby, two dead cats were found.
Currently, authorities are considering the close proximity of the two crimes an “unfortunate coincidence.”
“Although sad and sickening, we don’t think the two were related at the time of the fire,” said Duke.
Authorities first thought the two animals were stray cats that hang around Kroger. But those stray cats were later found alive.
Duke noted the dead cats’ bodies were bludgeoned and had been there for several days before the arson. He doesn’t believe the two incidents are linked, but said it’s not impossible.
“It’s not entirely out of the realm that both could be connected,” said Duke. “We just don’t have any evidence to connect both of them right now.”
The JFD and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the arson, which occurred on Feb. 4. Authorities have determined the fire was set intentionally, but they aren’t yet sure what started it.
No suspect has been named yet, but the JFD has collected evidence from the scene.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the offender’s arrest and conviction. Those with information should call 1-800-282-5804.
No connection found between dead cats and arson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry