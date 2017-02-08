Fake immigration attorney sets up scam

Authorities are seeking information on a man who posed as a fake immigration attorney and scammed several people in the area. The suspect, who’s reportedly gone by several aliases including “Juan Manuel Pineda Cruz,” set up a booth at the Pendergrass Flea Market and lured victims by telling them he was an immigration attorney.
Several victims have come forward in the case. The suspect allegedly told them that he could legally bring immigrants to the United States and legalize anyone’s immigration status.
In each case, the victims paid the man and he quickly disappeared. He stopped communicating with them and “nothing was done regarding their immigration status,” according to a Gwinnett County news release.
In the three reported cases, the suspect took over $30,000.
