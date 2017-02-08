SWIMMING: Commerce swim team earns top finish in program history

The Commerce High School swim team made history last week at the state swim meet, qualifying for the finals for the first time in program history.
The team finished 29th out of 105 teams, tallying 34 points in the Class A-5A finals.
“It was an honor to be their coach,” head coach Lisa Langston said. “They achieved so much this year. The girls worked really hard to get this far and they had a spectacular season.”
The 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay teams comprised of Samantha Davidson, Anna Hardy, Kate Massey and Jessie Pritchett finished 16th in each race. The teams also shaved over a second off of each respective time to set a new school record.
Massey placed 14th in the 100-yard butterfly, dropping 1.28 seconds for a personal-best time and a new school record. She also finished 16th in the 200-yard individual medley, setting a new school record as well.
Davidson placed 19th in the 100-yard breaststroke, also setting a personal best and new school record along the way.
