SOCCER PREVIEWS

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, February 8. 2017
Banks County soccer previews:

Banks County Leopards

Head coach: Michael Boomer
Returning starters: Gavino Perez, Will Boomer, Ramiro Cuadra jr., Jose Enriquez, Oscar Reyes, Pedro Gonzalez
Key contributors: Jasper Mote, John Leyva, Kenny Sanchez, Troy Mason
Strength: Great kids, speed
Weakness: Youth
Region Outlook: Should be a very competitive region.
Season Outlook: Coach Sami Sosa and I are very excited to coach this group of kids. They have a great spirit about them. We have plenty of talent and a big group of younger players, which we hope to transform into a region contender.


Banks County Lady Leopards

Head coach: Tammy Kennedy
Returning seniors: McKinley Bramlett, Savannah Crowe, Hannah Baker, Kaylee Whitfield, Amber Sunderman, Cyan Martyn, Gabby Kennedy
Strength: Returning pieces, plus up-and-coming players.
Region Outlook: We have a tough out-of-region schedule, but this should prepare us for our region play. 
Season Outlook: We have seven returning seniors and are in a new region we hope to dominate.
