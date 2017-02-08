WRESTLING: And then there were 3-Walker, Day, Brooks headed to Macon

After sending 10 wrestlers to the Class AA East Sectionals, the Banks County wrestling team and head coach Kasey Hanley had high hopes of sending several wrestlers to the traditional state tournament.
At the end of a long, grueling Saturday, the Leopards are sending three guys to Macon to compete for state championships.
Davis Day (160 pounds), John Brooks (182) and Terrance Walker (195) are all headed to to Macon with a state championship in mind.
“It’s obviously not as many we would have liked, but you’ve got to think (these three) guys have a chance of pushing through to the medal round,” Hanley said.
Walker finished first at sectionals, defeating Rabun County’s Sam Butikofer via second-round pinfall. Walker is the youngest wrestler in his bracket at state, Hanley said.
“It (the win) just tells you that he deserves to be there,” Hanley said. “Sometimes, it’s just those small pieces of confidence.”
Hanley added he was “happy” for Walker and that he and the coaching staff knew he was capable of picking up the big win.
Walker is 33-4 this season. He will take on Junior Agurrie of Jeff Davis High School in the first round.
Day and Brooks both finished third in their respective weight classes. Day will take on Lincoln Gay of Swainboro High School in the first round. He is 38-9 this season. Brooks will compete against Tahjah Watts of Vidalia High School. Brooks is 30-5 headed into state.
Hanley added sectionals meant two things: seeding and confidence and knowing that can help change the mindset.
“One of the things about having a little bit of experience behind us now as a coaching staff is we’ve seen a lot of things happen through the years,” Hanley said. “We’ve seen stuff as crazy as a guy who places last at the sectionals come back and win state the next weekend.
“I think pointing those things out and reminding them of some things that had happened in the past is always good for them, too.”
Some of the opponents the three may encounter they have wrestled previously at area and sectionals. Hanley said the hope is every time you see them, you get closer to defeating them, which Walker had done before defeating Butikofer at sectionals.
“I hope there’s some confidence being built there as well,” he said.
Parker Hobson and Zach Millwood finished sixth in their respective weight classes. Both made it to the consolation semifinals. Nick Stout, Allen Jones, Jesus Lava, Anthony Cruz and Zack Dean saw their bid at sectionals end in the consolation quarterfinals round.
Class AA takes the mat at 10 a.m. on Friday. The state tournament is held at the Macon Centreplex.
