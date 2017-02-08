GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards ready for region

The Banks County High School girls’ basketball team finished the 2016-17 regular season with wins at Oglethorpe County, 78-28, and at home on senior night against Elbert County, 68-60.
The Lady Leopards (17-7) finished region play 9-3. Two of the three losses came against Putnam County. The third came against Rabun County.
The Lady Leopards are the No. 2 seed in the Region 8-AA tournament. The tournament started Tuesday at Banks County. All games will be at Banks County.
The Lady Leopards defeated Oglethorpe County 61-33. Jaycie Bowen scored 16 points and Allison Smith scored 14 points. The team plays Thursday at 4 p.m. in the region semifinals.
The Lady Leopards needed help to get the two seed as Monticello defeated Putnam County and had to defeat Elbert County. Both happened.
Against Oglethorpe County last Friday, head coach Steven Shedd said the team played “really, really well.”
Jaycie Bowen racked up 19 points in the win. Amber Williams finished with eight points.
Against Elbert County, Allison Smith dropped 27 points. Kulia Beasley finished with 13 points and Kailynn Gilstrap added 10 points.
“It was real big to know we were going to win out on the second seed,” Shedd said.
Being able to host the tournament and not having to travel is “big” for the team, he added. The girls wouldn’t travel again until the Class AA state playoffs.
“We’re really excited about it,” he said. “Think we have a good chance. We’re ready to go, ready to finish this thing up and see where we can take it. See if we can get this thing into state and see how far we can go.”
As he’s said all year, the team’s goals are still out there in front of them starting with the region tournament.
“We have to show up to play every day,” Shedd said. “We can’t have days where we come out flat. You can’t have days like that in this region and expect to win.
“You’ve got to come out and put on your A game every single game. You’ve got to come out and play fast. You’ve got to be disciplined. You’ve got to really want it. If you don’t show up, someone will beat you.”
Shedd said the Leopard fans are “great” and “supportive,” noting it’s an exciting time for Banks County basketball with both teams doing well.
“I think there’s a level of excitement that just continues to build up, which is good for the community,” Shedd explained. “It’s good for the school. It’s good for the kids. It’s good for everybody all the way around.”
He called the atmosphere “loud” against Elbert County.
