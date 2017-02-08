BOYS' BASKETBALL: 17 and counting

The Banks County High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t be playing any hotter at the moment.
The Leopards (20-4) went a perfect 12-0 in region play and are riding a 17-game winning streak into this week’s region tournament, where they are the No. 1 seed and will host the entire tournament.
The Leopards will not take the floor until Thursday as they play the winner of the Elbert County-Rabun County game. The game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tip.
As the way basketball works, each team was playing for region tournament seeding to this point, head coach Mike Cleveland said.
“Of course you want to win that,” he said. “But now, every game becomes so crucial. One slip now, that 12-0 record doesn’t mean a whole lot.
“We’ve got to focus on one game at a time. Be prepared. Be mentally and physically tough and worry about that one game.”
One reason for the team’s success this season is playing “unselfish” basketball, Cleveland added, as ball movement is key to the offense’s success, whether they’re scoring 70-plus points or grinding out a 44-point night as a team.
“We’ve had some games where we look like offensive juggernauts, almost,” he said. “Then, we’ve had other games where we’ve had to kind of grind it out one possession at a time.
“From a coaches’ standpoint, I think that’s great that we’ve had to do that some. Usually in the playoffs, teams’ defensive intensity picks up. I’m sure we’re going to have some games like that down the stretch. For us having to play some games like that, and been successful, I think that’s a big help mentally going into the (tournament).”
The offense has eclipsed the 80-point mark four times.
Cleveland said the team shot the ball “really well” the final three games of the season.
“When we shoot the ball well, we have enough pieces that we’re a really good team offensively,” he said. “Defensively I thought we’ve been good for most of the year.
“These last couple of games offensively, things have just been clicking. And when they click for us, we’re pretty good.”
The Leopards finished the season with three wins over region opponents: Elbert, Oglethorpe and Putnam counties.
Against Elbert, the Leopards shot 25 of 48 from the field. Kahmal Wiley scored 19 points to lead the team in scoring. He also had 19 rebounds.
Gabe Martin scored 16 points and Dylan Orr added 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Leopards totaled 50 rebounds for the game.
Carl Cleveland fueled the Leopards’ offense against Oglethorpe, scoring 20 points. Martin followed with 18 points. Martin drained six 3-pointers. Orr had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Bonds scored only six points but racked up 12 assists.
Martin’s three-point barrage started against Putnam, where he made seven 3’s and led the team with 22 points. Four other players scored in double digits: Cleveland, Wiley, Orr and Bonds.
Cleveland said the team hasn’t “talked too much” about the 17-game winning streak as the team has been focused on the next game up.
“I think the guys have done that,” he said. “The preparation and the way we’ve approached things has stayed the same.
“I think that’s a good characteristic and trait of this team is they’ve been keeping their focus during this stretch and just taking one game at a time and doing whatever it takes to get the win.”
Cleveland felt it was better to “keep pushing forward” and not rest guys as the regular season wound to a close.
“I thought if we took our foot off the gas that we couldn’t get it back on the gas,” Cleveland said. “I’ve seen that happen before.
“We approached the games the same fashion as we would have any other.”
The team got to play a lot of players as they got up big during the games, he added.
