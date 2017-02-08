Maysville could issue citations on buildings

Jackson County’s director of development told the Maysville City Council and a group of citizens last week that the city could issue citations against property owners who refuse to maintain old buildings in the downtown area.
Gina Roy said the city’s police department could give citations to property owners who are in violation of city codes.
The problem of unkempt buildings in downtown Maysville has long been a topic of discussion in the town. The city has had numerous meetings to discuss the issue over the years, but little action has been taken.
In a related matter, Catherine Daniel gave an update from the Maysville Downtown Development Authority, including the “green building” in town that the group looked into renovating. She said the repairs will cost more than she had anticipated. A decision has not been made on whether to tear the building down or move forward with the renovations.
Daniel also reported the DDA is planning to hold a yard sale on April 22 in the downtown park to raise funds for the organization.
For more information from the meeting, see this week's issue of The Banks County News
