FedEx confirms plans to open in Braselton

FedEx has confirmed its plans to locate a new facility in Braselton.
The parcel service plans to construct a new distribution center at 550 Braselton Parkway (near Carter’s Distribution Center).
The FedEx Ground site, which is set for an August 2018 completion, will be over 367,000 sq. ft. A building permit estimates the project will cost $24 million.
According to FedEx, the new facility will “complement existing stations in Atlanta, Athens, Norcross and Marietta.”
It’s unclear how many new jobs will be created by the move.
“Exact staffing needs have yet to be determined, but the facility will employ a mix of full and part-time employees, said Allie Addoms, a FedEx Ground public relations representative. “We will add to the workforce as necessary to support increased demand for service in the area.”
The location was strategic for FedEx Ground given its close proximity to Interstate 85 and nearby distribution centers.
