Man pleads guilty in bicyclist’s death

A Gainesville man has pleaded guilty to killing a bicycle rider in a May 2015 hit-and-run collision.
Billy Eugene Bowers Sr. pleaded guilty in Jackson County Superior Court to the killing of David McLoy Fitzpatrick.
The accident occurred on Highway 53 near New Cut Road, north of Braselton. Fitzpatrick was riding his bicycle east on Hwy. 53 when he was hit from behind, the Georgia State Patrol reported. He was wearing a helmet.
Bowers was sentenced Jan. 30 to 15 years in jail with credit for time served in Jackson County’s jail and 15 years probation. He also was fined $1,000, waived his Fourth Amendment rights and agreed to 40 hours of community service, submitting to an alcohol and drug evaluation and participating in the risk reduction program.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle. Charges of hit and run and reckless driving were merged with the homicide counts.
See the full story in the Feb. 8 issue of The Braselton News.
