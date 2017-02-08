5 arrested after 28 pot plants found

Five people were arrested last week after officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office discovered 28 marijuana plants at a Hoschton residence.
Kelly Rupert, 47, Keegan Rupert, 18, Riley Rupert, 17, Evan Malone, 27, and Caryn Rupert, 46, all of Hoschton, are facing a multitude of drug charges in connection with the incident.
Charges stemmed from a lengthy investigation that indicated marijuana was being grown at a Hoschton address. Investigators conducted a search warrant on the Hoschton residence and located 28 marijuana plants in a grow room along with other quantities of marijuana within the residence.
The street value of the seized marijuana is estimated at $100,000.
Kelly, Keegan, Riley and Caryn are charged with possession of marijuana greater than one ounce, manufacturing marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects. Malone is charged with possession of marijuana greater than one ounce, manufacturing marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of hashish oil.
