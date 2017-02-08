Opal Nell Thompson (02-07-17)

Opal Nell Gresham Thompson, 89, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

A native of Gwinnett County, Mrs. Thompson was the daughter of the late Fred and Annie Davis Gresham. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Fleming Thompson Jr. Mrs. Thompson worked for the Chamber of Commerce and Barrow County Board of Commissioners and was a member of Winder First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include children, Christy (Andy) Hamilton, David Fleming Thompson III (LIsa), Fred (Amy) Thompson; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, February 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

