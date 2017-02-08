Robert Coffman (02-07-17)

Wednesday, February 8. 2017
Robert Wayne Coffman, 66, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

A native of Duval County, Mr. Coffman was the son of the late James and Hazel Coffman. He was preceded in death by siblings, Joe Brock and Starr Carter. Mr. Coffman worked for Thomas Concrete.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Coffman; children, Thomas (Kelli) Coffman, Deanna Gless, and Melissa (Lewis) Roberts; brothers, Sam and James Coffman; sister, Sandra Mullinax; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 10, at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Johnny Wright will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 9, at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

