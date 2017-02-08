JEFFERSON - Paul Stephen West, Jr., 71, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. West was born in Marietta, the son of the late Paul Stephen West Sr. and Helen Irene Harrell West. Mr. West had been employed with General Motors at the Doraville Plant, was a roofer, and attended Academy Baptist Church in Jefferson. He was preceded in death by his six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Shope West, Jefferson; sons, Johnny Wayne West, Jefferson, and Billy Stephen West, Athens; stepchildren, Lisa Strickland, Pennsylvania, Chris Chronister, Franklin, N.C., Dorene Karanja, McDonough, and Paul Chronister, McDonough; sisters, Louise Allen, Pendergrass, and Betty Ruth Cooper, Maysville; brothers, George West, Pendergrass, and Ray West, Canton; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. The burial will follow in the Academy Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Paul West Jr. (02-08-17)
