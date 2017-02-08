GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers dominate second half of rivalry game

Perhaps Brianna Love’s near-half court 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer summed up the kind of second-half Jackson County enjoyed Friday night.
The Lady Panthers outscored rival East Jackson 41-12 over the final two quarters to run away with a 69-37 road victory. Love’s long-distance 3-pointer served as the death knell, giving Jackson County a 51-30 lead heading into the final period.
“We just kind of tried to pull ourselves back together at halftime and get refocused on what we’ve been doing the best … It’s big to see them overcome it and finish it,” Lady Panther coach Julie McCutcheon said of her players.
Rose Boyd led Jackson County with 13 points. Love and Destiny Gaudlock each added 11.
The first two and a half quarters did not foreshadow a 32-point Lady Panther victory.
The Lady Eagles dominated the game’s opening minutes, reeling off the first nine points of the game and forcing McCutcheon to call time out at the 3:28 mark in the first quarter.
“In the time out, we talked about defense, defense, defense,” McCutcheon said. “I’m not ever concerned about offense as long as we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. On defense, we weren’t … I had to get a time out because they were running away with it at that point.”
Jackson County responded with a 12-2 run that allowed the Lady Panthers to seize a 12-11 lead which turned into a 28-25 advantage at the half.
East Jackson’s Faith Grooms had 17 points at the half, but Jackson County limited the Lady Eagle standout to just three points in the second half.
Still, the game was tight for a portion of the third quarter.
Jackson County clung to a 33-30 lead before Logan Cook drained three free throws to give the Lady Panthers a six-point cushion.
The lead expanded quickly though as Cook’s free throws began an 18-0 run that culminated in Love’s heave at the third-quarter buzzer.
“I think that really propelled the momentum,” McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon said her team’s third quarter success was rooted in its defense.
“I think in the third quarter, we really started coming together defensively, which made it easier to get more open shots,” McCutcheon said.
East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs was pleased with his team’s play through the first two and a half quarters.
“We had a tough block-charge foul called against Faith Grooms midway through the third that really shifted momentum, coupled with some blown defensive assignments that did not occur in the first half,” he said. “We did not recover well from there and the snowball effect happened.”
But Gibbs also credited Jackson County.
“They took a heavy punch we delivered to start the game and battled enough to throw us some hay-makers late third quarter,” he said.
Barring the two teams meeting in the region tournament, Jackson County’s seniors will graduate having never lost to East Jackson.
“This (game) was really key in the fact that we had a chance to close out four years with these girls never losing to East, and it had to happen (Friday) in order to close that book,” McCutcheon said. “So it was a big night for the seniors. They’ve been an incredible group that’s led this journey. Clearly, the rest of the program has bought into it as well.”
Jackson County was set to play Monroe Area Tuesday in the region tournament at Morgan County. East Jackson was to face host Morgan County.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers dominate second half of rivalry game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry