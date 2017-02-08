Jackson County senior Haley Reinhardt closed her career by competing in two events at the state swimming and diving meet last week at Georgia Tech.
Reinhardt took 27th in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.79) and finished 28th the girls’ 100-yard butterfly (102.82) on Friday but qualified for neither the Saturday A or B finals.
SWIMMING: Reinhardt competes at state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry