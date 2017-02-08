The East Jackson girls’ basketball team had multiple reasons to celebrate its regular-season ending win over Monroe Area.
The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Purple Hurricanes 37-33 at home on Saturday, rebounding from a loss to rival Jackson County the previous night, snapping a seven-game losing streak and tying the program record for wins in a season.
East Jackson lost to Monroe Area 41-35 back on Jan. 24.
“After a bitter defeat to our rivals the night before and vital region seeding on the line, I couldn’t be more proud of the total effort of our team to avenge a tough loss to Monroe Area two weeks ago,” coach Matt Gibbs said.
Ashley Lumpkin led the Lady Eagles with 15 points, eight boards and two steals. Faith Grooms added 14 points, three rebounds and two steals. Abbie Howington finished with seven points, two assists and three steals.
East Jackson took a 9-5 lead after a quarter and then shutout Monroe Area in the second quarter to take a 15-5 lead at the half.
“We came out and jumped on them early executing a great defensive scheme and rebounding the ball with great toughness,” Gibbs said. “They did make their run back at us, but we were able to keep our poise and composure and salt away a tough win with ball control and clutch free throws down the stretch.”
East Jackson finished as the No. 6 seed in the region in the 8-AAA tournament — after losing a coin flip with Monroe Area for the No. 5 seed — and was slated to take on tournament host Morgan County on Tuesday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
SENIORS HONORED
East Jackson honored seniors Ashley Lumpkin and Faith Grooms on Friday against Jackson County.
“Together they have the most wins of any senior class in Lady Eagle basketball history,” Gibbs said. “I’m very proud of the foundation they have laid for our program along with the seniors that have come before them.”
