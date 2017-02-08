BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons close regular season with three losses

Hoping to perhaps grab a late-season win — and momentum — heading into the postseason, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team instead suffered three more losses last week.
The Dragons (4-21, 0-10) fell to St. Pius X 69-49 (Jan. 31), Stephens County 83-70 (Friday) and North Oconee 64-59 (Saturday) to close the regular season.
DuBose said the three losses were once again the product of inexperience from a team filled with underclassmen.
“I think they’re playing really hard,” coach Bolling DuBose said. “I can’t make them grow up any faster than they’re going to.”
The coach reiterated that effort was not the issue in the trio of losses.
“We have a hard time executing for four quarters … We had one bad quarter each of those game,” DuBose said.
Against region-leading St. Pius X, the Dragons were outscored 15-6 in the first quarter, which led to a 35-18 halftime deficit.
Jefferson led Stephens County 40-36 before watching the Indians take control of the game in the third quarter.
“We just went through a stretch where we didn’t execute well,” DuBose said.
Jefferson and North Oconee were tied at 40 heading into the final period on Saturday before the Titans scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter. North Oconee also took advantage of Dragons turnovers in securing a five-point win.
Though his team’s losing streak grew to 12 games, DuBose felt his team played better offensively last week than it had earlier in the season as the regular season wrapped.
The team was slated to face Stephens County on Tuesday in the opening round of the region tournament. A trip to the state tournament was on the line.
Reflecting on the regular season, DuBose said “you’re never happy when you go 4-21, let’s face it.” That said, the veteran coach said he’s seen “tremendous progress” from a team that plays four freshmen with regularity and starts two ninth graders.
“They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do, and I think that’s one reason they’ve gotten so much better,” DuBose said.
That hasn’t translated into more victories as the season has played out, but the young team hasn’t been deterred by the lack of wins, which has been evident on the practice court.
“They’re working harder now than they were in November and December,” DuBose said.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons close regular season with three losses
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry