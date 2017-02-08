SWIMMING AND DIVING: Jefferson girls finish 19th at state

The Jefferson girls’ swimming and diving team finished 19th at the state meet last week to wrap up a rebuilding season.
The Lady Swim Dragons, who were re-tooling this winter after losing major contributors off last year’s squad (including state champion Camille Porter), totaled 81 points to earn a top-20 finish in the combined Class A-5A standings.
Jefferson, which returned no seniors off last year’s squad and just two juniors, vaulted to third place in Class A-5A after the first day of competition on the strength of the Lady Dragon divers. Addison Kelly and Georgia Southern signee Sara Rogers — both former gymnasts — placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the one-meter diving competition. Kelly finished with 459.25 points and Rogers with 430.30 points. The pair were two of only three girls from public schools to finish in the top 10.
Haley Bartoletta and McKenzie Klinck, who’ve been swimming together for a decade, anchored Jefferson in the swimming events.
Bartoletta delivered by scoring in the B finals of the 100-yard butterfly (15th, 1:00.72). Klinck reached the A finals of the 100-yard butterfly (10th, 58.97) and B finals of the 100-yard backstroke (15th, 1:00.92).
Sara McMullan and Rayna Torres joined Bartoletta and Klinck on the 200-yard freestyle relay and 200 yard-medley relay teams and that young group reached the B finals in both events.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team finished 15th (1:44.48). The 200-yard medley relay team took 17th (1:56.43).
Lindsey Kelley, Marie Moore, Torres and Ryleigh Tooke teamed up for a 25th-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay while Sara McMullan finished 54th in the 100-yard freestyle (58.91) and 35th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.58).
The Jefferson girls’ program is primed for a potentially big year in 2018, considering that it will return every state contributor.
On the boys’ side, the brother tandem of Will Guzman and C.J. Guzman earned individual and relay spots at the state meet. Will placed 28th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:14.78). C.J. finished 38th in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.33).
The boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay of Cole Holbrook, Max Higgins, C.J. Guzman and Zeke Williamson finished 45th (1:40.25) and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of CJ Guzman, Will Guzman, Holbrook and Zeke Williamson took 33rd (3:39.61).
The team will lose both Higgins and Holbrook, who were both four-year contributors, to graduation.
