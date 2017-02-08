GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons primed for postseason 

A 20-win regular season is in the books for the Jefferson girls’ basketball team but the Lady Dragons’ season will be mostly defined by what happens from this point on.
Coach Jason Gibson likes to point out that basketball is a tournament sport and that time is upon his team.
“This is the greatest time of the year if you’re a basketball fan,” Gibson said.
Jefferson (20-5, 10-0) hopes it joins in the fun that comes with this time of the year as the Lady Dragons host the region tournament this week.
Jefferson will receive a first-round bye and play the winner of Madison County and Stephens County on Friday at 7 p.m. By virtue of that bye, the Lady Dragons have already qualified for the state tournament.
Jefferson, which has won 11 consecutive games, enter the postseason with the mentality that defense comes first. The Lady Dragons have opponents under 40 points 12 times this season.
“We’ll defend you, and we’ll let the offense take care of itself,” coach Jason Gibson said.
The Lady Dragons will enter Friday’s game well-rested, having not played a game in the six previous days.
While the layoff comes at a point when Jefferson is rolling — having not lost since the calendar changed to 2017 — Gibson believes this break falls at an ideal time since Jefferson has played three games a week the past two weeks.
“It gives us a chance to go back and really refine some of the things we haven’t done a great job of on both ends of the court,” Gibson said.
Another bonus heading into this week is the familiar surroundings of the region tournament as Jefferson is set to host the rest of Region 8-AAAA.
“I do think the (home) atmosphere is a positive thing,” Gibson said. “I love being at home. It’s great not having to travel.”
Despite the regular season the Lady Dragons have enjoyed, that won’t lead to any false sense of confidence, Gibson said.
“Our kids have heard those stories … they know what can happen if you don’t show up,” he said.
Then again, this won’t lead to an overcautious approach either. Gibson points to the team’s mantra as it moves forward.
“Play fearless,” Gibson said. “If you make a mistake, so what? Next play.”
LADY DRAGONS RUN THE TABLE
Jefferson closed the regular season by reeling off three more region wins — capped off with a furious comeback to stun fifth-ranked North Oconee — to clinch the no. 1 seed out of Region 8-AAAA.
Gibson praised his team’s focus and intensity level last week in finishing off a 10-0 run in region play.
“I thought all three games this week that our kids’ intensity was really good,” Gibson said. “The effort level was extremely high.”
Jefferson demonstrated that focus by blasting St. Pius last Tuesday (Jan. 31), 61-31, to open the week, racking up on transition points in the lopsided win. McKenzie Ulmer paced the Lady Dragons with 13 points. Jazmin Allen added 11, and McKenzie Tyner finished with 10.
In what Gibson called a potential “trap game” on the eve of the North Oconee showdown, Jefferson flexed its muscle in the second half to pull away for a 56-23 win over Stephens County on Friday. Tyner tallied 15 points to lead Jefferson, which outscored the Lady Indians 26-3 in the third quarter after only leading 25-15 at the half. Abbie Franklin added 14 points.
That win improved Jefferson to 9-0 in the region heading into its Saturday game against North Oconee, which was previously ranked no. 1 in Class AAAA before falling to the Lady Dragons 56-48 on Jan. 24.
Jefferson rallied from an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter for a 58-53 win over the defending Region 8-AAAA champions. Franklin finished with 19 points, followed by Allen (13 points) and Lauren Wagner (10 points).
Gibson praised his team’s resolve in making up a deficit that size.
“I told the girls after the game, ‘I’m so proud of you,’” he said. “’I’d go into battle with you guys any day with that type of effort and attitude and no-quit mentality.”
Jefferson struggled shooting the ball for three quarters before the Lady Dragons mounted their staggering comeback. Jefferson’s shots started to fall in the fourth quarter, while North Oconee went cold.
The Lady Dragons cashed in at the free throw line early in the fourth quarter, and quickly worked the deficit down to single digits. That signified a shift in the game.
“I could tell our girls knew they had a chance,” Gibson said.
Jefferson worked the deficit down to four points with around three minutes left and Franklin gave the Lady Dragons a 54-52 lead with a 3-pointer with around one minute remaining.
Jefferson closed out the win at the free-throw line as Wagner and Franklin combined to go 3-for-4 in the last 30 seconds.
Eleven of Franklin’s 19 points came in the fourth quarter, while seven of Wagner’s 10 points came in the final period.
The Lady Dragons outscored North Oconee 27-6 in the fourth quarter.
The come-from-behind victory came in front of a charged atmosphere in Jefferson’s old gym.
Due to a conflict with the state wrestling duals being held in Jefferson’s Arena, the games were relocated to the facility the basketball programs used for over 60 years before moving into a $16 million facility in 2015.
While Gibson said he enjoys the atmosphere the new facility provides, the coach said the old gym carries a certain energy and mystique.
“It was kind of nostalgic there,” he said. “I found myself a couple of times during the game just kind of thinking back like, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’”
