WRESTLING: Panthers sending six wrestlers to state

The Jackson County wrestling team has advanced six wrestlers to the state tournament this week as it seeks another high finish in the final Class AAA standings.
All six state qualifiers finished third or better at this past weekend’s state sectionals at Morgan County. The state tournament is set for Thursday through Saturday in Macon.
“It was a great weekend,” coach Jason Powers. “It think it’s probably one of the best weekends we’ve wrestled all year long. It’s definitely the best individual tournament we’ve had all year long.”
Chandler Saine won the 138-pound title and Kyle Graham took the 195-pound championship.
Ben Gilbreath finished as the runner-up in the 132-pound weight class, and Jacob Love (126), Anthony Wingfield (170) and Davey Jennings (182) qualified for state with third-place finishes.
“We all have pretty good draws going into the state tournament,” Powers said.
Powers believes his team generated a considerable amount of momentum heading into the state tournament this weekend with how it wrestled at sectionals.
The coach pointed out that the sectional tournament included a number of his wrestlers avenging losses from earlier in the year, coming from behind to win matches and winning multiple one-point matches.
“I think we just built a lot of confidence,” Powers said.
He pointed to a dramatic first-round win from Wingfield as a rallying point for the team at sectionals. The 170-pounder trailed 7-0 with 45 seconds remaining and rallied for eight points for an improbable win.
“We fed off that momentum all weekend long,” Powers said.
The coach hopes the Panthers will find a similar rallying point during this week’s competition as a number of seniors will close out their careers.
Saine, who didn’t start wrestling until his freshman season, carries a 55-1 record into his final state tournament and he’s in contention for the 138-pound state title. He battled a heart condition last year and was saddled with a broken back during the spring but has emerged as one of the state’s top wrestlers in his weight class.
“It has been fantastic to watch him progress and grow as a young man,” Powers said of Saine. “And that’s been the same with all these guys.”
Another senior, Graham carries a 52-7 record to Macon after his first-place finish at sectionals.
Love, Winfield and Jennings are also seniors.
The coach is unsure exactly how the final team standings will play out, given the eight-man brackets for Class AAA. If a wrestler wins one match, he will place at state and earn points for his team.
“There’s going to be a lot of schools picking up points here and there,” Powers said.
He also points out that no one in Class AAA qualified wrestlers to state in particularly high volumes. Lumpkin County boasts the most in the classification with nine.
But Powers believes all six of the wrestlers bound for Macon can provide big contributions.
“Our goal is to go six-for-six with multiple finalists and multiple champs,” he said. “If we do that, then our team points will fall where they fall. I’ve been proud of our kids. We’ve have one heck of a postseason.”
WRESTLING: Panthers sending six wrestlers to state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry