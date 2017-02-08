TENNIS: Dragon netters top Buford in opener

Wednesday, February 8. 2017
The Jefferson boys’ tennis team opened its season with a 3-2 victory Class 5A Buford on Thursday.

 Marcus Berninger and Caden Mantooth provided singles victories and Caleb Tyler and Caleb Wells added a doubles win. 

Berninger won his match 6-3, 6-2, while Mantooth picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory. 

Tyler and Wells won 6-1, 6-1. 

The Jefferson girls’ team lost 5-0. 
Old Website

