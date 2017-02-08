Boobas calls signing with Army ‘a high level of honor’

Zack Boobas’ signature on national signing day carried implications beyond football and academics.
The do-everything Dragon standout has signed with Army, which will require four years of military service after his football career is over.
During a signing ceremony last Wednesday, Boobas called earning a scholarship to Army “a high level of honor.”
“Just watching some of your best friends and people you’ve grown up your whole life with react to you doing just one simple thing — signing a piece of paper to possibly one of the most prestigious schools in the United States, it’s just a great feeling,” he said. “There’s nothing really like it. It’s awesome.”
Boobas ran for over 600 yards and logged over 80 tackles as a senior. Harding, Savannah State, The Citadel and Navy had all showed interest in Boobas, but he was sold on Army once the Black Knights extended a scholarship offer.
New Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart pointed to the multitude of hats Boobas wore for Jefferson between offense, defense and special teams.
“I think he sold popcorn at halftime,” Cathcart quipped. “He did a lot of things for the good of this program and was part of our intensity and toughness. Zack has the opportunity to further his career at one of the most revered and respected institutions in our land.”
Army offered Boobas a scholarship as an athlete. Coaches have talked with him about playing running back and punting.
“(The coach) was telling me it’s my fault if I’m not starting on about every special teams next year,” Boobas said.
As for his post-football military service, Boobas said he’d like to specialize in aviation. His father is a pilot.
“I think that’s the route I’m going to take,” he said.
Boobas, who was named the Region 8-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year, said he’ll look back fondly on his time at Jefferson.
“Jefferson, there’s no other place like it,” Boobas said. “There’s just a feeling you get that only comes every Friday night at Memorial Stadium. It’s very unique to each and every one of us. Everybody here will tell you that. I couldn’t have pictured a better place to grow up and spend my life.”
