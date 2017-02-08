Chandler excited about future at Louisville 

Caleb Chandler believes Louisville is a team primed to compete for years to come, and he wanted to be part of it.
The 6-5, 305-pound Jefferson offensive lineman has signed with the Cardinals, who are coming off a 9-4 season.
“The only thing they needed was an offensive line, and now that we got that … we’re building a line at the University of Louisville and the team is ready to compete for the next few years, so that’s really what led me to the school,” he said.
He will play either strong or weak guard at Louisville.
“Either way, it’s going to be fun, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Chandler said.
New Jefferson head football coach Gene Cathcart, who was recently promoted from offensive coordinator, said Chandler is a player “blessed with size and ability.”
Chandler, an all-state and all-region offensive lineman, chose Louisville over Florida and Oklahoma State. He committed to Iowa State during the summer before re-opening his recruitment.
Chandler held offers from over 30 schools. He said the recruiting process did get stressful at times.
“I’m glad that I got it out of the way, and I’m going to the right school,” Chandler said. “My family is excited, and I’m looking forward to it.”
At Louisville, Chandler will play alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.
“It’s going to be pretty cool,” Chandler said. “Blocking for the Heisman Trophy winner is something most people don’t get a chance to do, so I’m just glad I have this opportunity.”
Signing with Louisville means Chandler will have the opportunity to play in the ACC and against defending national champion Clemson. The Cardinals will take on the Tigers during the third week of the season in their home opener.
Chandler, who will possibly major in education or history at Louisville, is part of the nation’s 29th-ranked recruiting class, and he believes the Cardinals are building a championship contender.
“I’m pretty sure everybody knows a little bit about Louisville’s recruiting but we’ve got some guys who can lead this team to the national title and that’s what we’re planning on doing this year,” Chandler said.
Chandler moves on to Louisville after a highly-successful run at Jefferson, which included two trips to the state quarterfinals and one to the state semifinals. This Dragon senior class went 44-8.
“It means more than anyone else would know,” Chandler said of playing for Jefferson. “Jefferson is home, always will be home. I just wish I had the chance to be able to play underneath Gene Cathcart. Being able to be a Dragon alum is something special, and I’m honored and very blessed to have that.”
