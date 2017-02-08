Wilson signs with in-state Panthers

Dontae Wilson is moving on to Division I college football, and he’ll only have to go an hour or so down the road to do it.
Jefferson’s star defensive tackle will stay in-state, signing with Georgia State after having previously de-committed from Army.
“Army was a great opportunity to go to college,” Wilson said. “You’d be set after college. But growing up, I’m a family man, and being in New York, it would be hard for my family to make every game. I felt like, right in Atlanta, that was perfect for my family to be able to come see me play.”
Wilson chose Georgia State over a number of Division I schools, including Army, Navy, The Citadel, Mercer and Chattanooga.
New Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart joked that Wilson “had a lot of girls that wanted to go to the prom with him,” in reference to the multiple offers Wilson held from different schools.
“That’s good to have those kind choices from that many places,” Cathcart said. “They were outstanding schools, but ultimately Dontae decided to stay in state and he’ll be playing right down the road in Atlanta.”
Cathcart said that Georgia State regarded Wilson as the no. 1 signee in its incoming freshman class.
Wilson, the Class AAAA Defensive Player of the Year and Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year, will play defensive tackle and nose guard for the Panthers, who compete in the Sun Belt Conference. Georgia State’s schedule this fall includes a trip to Penn State.
“I’m excited,” said Wilson, a two-time all-state selection. “We play some big-time games next year. This year was a grind trying to make sure everything was right for college. Next year, it’s back to just giving it all I’ve got for the passion of the game. I’m excited for it.”
Wilson points to the future of the Georgia State program, which started in 2010. Former South Carolina assistant Shawn Elliot was recently hired as head coach while Turner Field is being renovated to serve as the Panthers’ home stadium.
“It’s a lot of energy going on in Atlanta, and I want to be a part of it,” Wilson said.
Wilson, who’d previously been interested in the aerospace engineering field, plans to major in business at Georgia State.
“They have 23 of the Fortune 500 companies right in downtown Atlanta, so they have great internships there, so I think I’m going to do some interning down there and hopefully get my career going,” Wilson said.
Wilson expressed his gratitude to those in the Jefferson school system for helping him reach this point in his academic and athletic career.
“I thank God for everybody in the Jefferson City Schools,” Wilson said. “They set me up for life. I can’t be more thankful.”
