Kilgore signs soccer scholarship with Western Carolina

Jefferson’s Maryanne Kilgore had long known she was going to Western Carolina, but there was plenty to celebrate last week when she signed a soccer scholarship with the Division I school.
“It’s a lot for me and my family because they’ve put in a lot of time and a lot of money, and I’m very thankful for them,” said Kilgore, who had been committed to Western Carolina for two years. “It’s just so exciting. I’m so excited to be able to play at the next level and to have another four years to play the sport I love.”
Kilgore becomes the first player from the Lady Dragon program to sign to a Division I school.
She called Western Carolina “her dream school,” pointing to its proximity to her home, its scenic campus and her rapport with the coaches.
“I just can’t wait to be a Catamount,” she said.
Kilgore said Western Carolina coaches will look for her to play center midfield, though she is versatile enough to play elsewhere.
“They said they saw me play a few other positions, and they’re excited to see that I can play wherever on the field,” Kilgore said.
In the classroom, Kilgore plans to study nursing.
Two of Kilgore’s former high school coaches — Sean Malone and Todd Parker – were on hand at last Tuesday’s signing ceremony and both praised her tenacity and love for the game.
“She puts everything out there and she doesn’t stop until the whistle blows,” Malone said.
“It’s refreshing to see somebody willing to go out and give everything they got for their teammates, for herself, for her family, for her coaches. I truly appreciated being able to coach her.”
Parker remembers Kilgore staying after practice for extra drills.
“She would actually stay later and give it that extra little push,” he said. “And I’ve always loved that about Maryanne.”
New Jefferson soccer coach Molly McCarty, who remembered seeing Kilgore play a few years back when she was working at Emmanuel College, praised Kilgore’s accomplishment.
“To be able to go to a school of Western Carolina’s caliber, you don’t get there by just saying you love soccer,” she said. “You get there because you live it, you eat it and breathe it.”
Kilgore still has one season of high school soccer left, and she leads a Lady Dragon team that reached the Sweet 16 last year.
“My goal this year is to just play hard and have fun and really enjoy my last go in high school and create some great memories,” Kilgore said.
