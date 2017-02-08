Winder council approves new oath procedure

Winder City Council approved, at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, the first reading of an amendment to the city’s charter to allow persons elected as mayor and council members to attend the first council meeting in January following a regular election for the purpose of taking the oath of office prior to the start of the council meeting.
The amendment also allows for the mayor and council, at the first council meeting in January following each regular election, to elect from its membership a mayor pro-tem for a term of two years.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved:
•authorizing the mayor to sign a resolution adopting the five ethics principles to participate in the Certified City of Ethics Program. This certification is valid for four years, expiring in April 2021. The five principles are: 1) Serve others, not ourselves; 2) Use resources with efficiency and economy; 3) Treat all people fairly; 4) Use the power of our position for the wellbeing of our constituents; and 5) Create an environment of honesty, openness and integrity.
•the appointment of Ann Pack to the Winder Housing Authority Board for a term of five years, ending April 20, 2021.
•an Urban Redevelopment Plan (URP) update on behalf of the Winder Housing Authority for a Revitalization Area Strategy (RAS) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application. The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission has updated the 2012 URP, and covers new objectives that reflect future projects and needs of the city. This approval will also authorize the mayor to make any adjustments needed to the updated URP.
•the purchase of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, four-wheel drive, under the state contracting pricing, not to exceed $33,800, for use as a police vehicle.
•authorizing the mayor to enter a one-year agreement with Darnel Quick Recovery Inc., Covington, for utility debt collections.
•approved the purchase of construction equipment for utility and storm water projects, not to exceed $178,600, to include an excavator, Ford F-650 diesel crew-cab truck, trailer and shoring equipment.
•dedicating the North Broad Street and East Broad Street Intersection Green Space in honor of J.C. Cook. Cook was instrumental in the creation of a variety of activities and organizations for the city’s youth.
Winder council approves new oath procedure
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry