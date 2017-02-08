Tennis: Net Dogg teams return experienced rosters for 2017

New seasons bring fresh starts and new faces, and for the Winder-Barrow Net Doggs it also brings a renewed sense of optimism as they open the 2017 season.
Following a successful two-year run by Alan Farmer which included a Sweet 16 appearance in the GHSA Class AAAAA playoffs last year, Michael McDougald takes the reins of the boys team and is encouraged by what he sees in early practices.
“I think we’ve got a good shot here,” McDougald said. “We lost some players and we’ve had some players participating in swimming so I haven’t seen them yet, but I think we’re pretty strong through about four or five slots.”
The Doggs return a veteran core that includes last season’s top two singles players, Michael Colosimo and Gable Peacock, as well as senior Bailey Brock, who is expected to move into the singles line up after garnering first-team all-region honors last year in doubles. Junior Nic Tally also returns with extensive singles and doubles experience.
The doubles slate, which keyed the Doggs’ second-place region finish and state tournament run in 2016, was decimated by graduation as three seniors exhausted their eligibility. McDougald will look to a combination of newcomers to fill those slots.
McDougald, who enjoys both teaching and playing the sport, may be new to Winder-Barrow but he brings a wealth of tennis experience and acumen. Following a successful high school career as a player at Johnson of Gainesville, McDougald played collegiately for Shorter College. He’s also coached on the prep level at Mill Creek and as a private instructor.
“I’m a strong believer in work ethic and I’m a drill in practice kind of guy,” he said. “I like kids that come out and work hard, play hard, and don’t quit.”
Optimism also abounds for the girls team as head coach Heather Lundy expects the squad to contend for a state playoff berth.
“One of my main goals is to get back to the state playoffs and I’m super excited about the season this year,” Lundy said. “We’ve got so much talent. I’m stuck right now because I have so many players that are talented. We have so much to get done before our region matches start to figure out where our players fit.”
The Lady Doggs also return an experienced roster led by senior Kathryn Faulkner, who anchored the No. 1 singles position last year. Other key returners include Scarlett Woodward and Lainey Finch in singles and Anna Bass and Rachel McCain in doubles.
But Lundy stressed that the roster is so deep that no position is a given.
“So many of our girls took our advice and started getting lessons,” Lundy said. “They came back and shocked some of those who have been varsity players for a couple of years, and they could potentially be losing their spots.”
While it doesn’t rival the tennis boom of the ‘70s, a recent spike in interest in the sport locally bodes well for the future of the Lady Doggs.
“Right now we’ve got 22 girls total in the program with 10 on varsity and 12 on JV,” Lundy said. “Of those on JV half are eighth- and ninth-graders, so we have a really good group coming that’s going to be able to replace those that are graduating. Coach Susan Mullis does a fantastic job with the kids on the JV building their confidence and having fun with the sport, and they are going out and furthering their tennis abilities after the season is over.“
