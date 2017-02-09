A local organization is seeking help from the public as it aims to help cancer victims.
“Have you ever known someone who was facing financial difficulties after receiving a cancer diagnosis and receiving treatments for cancer?” ask organizers of TJ and Friends. “Almost everyone has had a family member, friend and/or themselves in this situation.”
TJ and Friends Cancer Foundation has provided an answer for this need in Madison County since 2009. TJ and Friends is a non-profit charitable foundation begun in 2008 to assist a friend who had cancer meet his financial needs while receiving treatment. Since 2008, TJ and Friends has given $720,000 to 1,440 cancer patients in seven local counties. As of January 2017, 253 Madison County citizens had received $126,500.
All funds from donations and fund raising activities are given directly to cancer patients. No one affiliated with TJ and Friends receives a salary or compensation for expenses. Everyone involved volunteers their time and resources. All monetary donations stay in the counties served; there is no national affiliation or administrative staff on a payroll.
TJ and Friends recently saw a major increase in applications for assistance. Applications are being received much faster than donations.
“Your help is needed,” organizers said. “Please donate now.”
Checks can be made payable to TJ and Friends and mailed to P.O. Box 646, Danielsville, GA 30633.
“Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope, if you wish to receive a charitable contributions receipt for your tax records,” organizers said.
For additional information, contact Ramona Booth at 706-207-3283 or Sue Carithers at 706-783-3417.
Help TJ and Friends help cancer patients
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry