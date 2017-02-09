DA meets with law enforcement to talk prosecutions

District Attorney Parks White told a group of gathered lawmen and women Friday that he gets to sit behind a desk to do his work, while they are the ones on the front line of public safety.
“You deserve credit for being out there confronting child molestors and murderers,” said White to the crowd of uniformed officials at the Comer Travel Museum. “You guys are out there; we get to sit behind desks….A lot of people don’t know what police officers do. They go home and feel safe and secure and don’t realize they do so because of you guys. If we didn’t have you, we’d be less safe.”
White emphasized that bringing criminals to justice requires a team effort. So the Northern Judicial Circuit’s top prosecutor offered tips to officers on how to provide information that will lead to the most efficient prosecutions. He talked about search protocols and interview tactics. He spoke of what charges should be applied in which situations. He urged law officers to take plenty of pictures.
“We want to shock the conscience of our judges, to show them the actual blood and pain that is really there,” he said. “We want to show them what it looks like.”
White told the officers that he was disappointed in pardons of drug offenders by President Obama before he left office. He said he felt President Trump would have more a focus on law enforcement. He said Northeast Georgia is a good place to live. “We don’t see people burning limousines or breaking windows around here,” said White. “This is a great place to live because of you guys.”
White said he would like to have the meetings with law enforcement on a monthly basis. After the breakfast and the presentation, a drawing was held for prizes, including “Back the Blue” signs.
The Comer Police Department hosted the event, which was attended by all law enforcement agencies from the Northern Judicial Circuit (Madison, Hart, Franklin, Oglethorpe and Elbert Counties). All five sheriff’s offices, all Police Departments, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Community Supervision, the Georgia State Patrol and the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorneys Office were present.
“These meetings and classes help to better train and better prepare the law enforcement personal in our area and ultimately perform there duties to the best of their abilities,” said Comer Police Chief Jeffrey K. Roberts.
