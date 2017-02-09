HOMER - Frances Avent Waters, 93, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Mrs. Waters was born on February 9, 1923, in Middlesboro, Ky., the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Martin Avent. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Waters; and two granddaughters, Dana Hollingsworth and Lisa A. Mills. Mrs. Waters was a retired bookkeeper. She was also a substitute teacher at Banks County High School. Frances was a member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda J. Mills, Sarasota, Fla. and Patsy S. Waters, Homer,; son, D. Michael Waters, Rogersville, Mo.; sister, Ruth E. Tucker, Commerce; brothers, Joseph H. Avent, Martin, Ga. and Major Julian G. Avent, Talbott, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Walter G. Mills III and Michael Waters, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Hollingsworth and Christina Richardson; and one great-great-grandchild, Ethan Walter Hollingsworth.
A time to remember Mrs. Waters with her family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 13, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, Georgia.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Frances Waters (02-08-17)
