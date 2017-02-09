‘Speedy’ Bailey (02-06-17)

Thursday, February 9. 2017
ANDERSON, S.C. - James Howard “Speedy” Bailey, 83, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017.

A lifelong resident of Anderson, he was the son of the late Early A. Bailey and Hassie Cade Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, and he enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisey Mae Chambers Bailey; a daughter, Debora Bailey Barber; brother, Joe Ralph Bailey; sisters, Pansy Boykin and Murrill Farr; and brothers-in-law, L.C. Chambers and Tim Scarboro.

Survivors include grandchildren, TaRhonda Carol Brown, Tamara Marie Palmer and NaTasha LaShay Sorrow; brother and sisters-in-law, Mickey (Hazel Chambers), Patricia Scarboro and Louise Chambers; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Friday, February 10, at 3 p.m. at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

