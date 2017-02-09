Priscilla Greene (02-07-17)

Priscilla G. Greene entered into peace to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, following an extended period of declining health.
Priscilla was born in Madison County on March 18,1928. She was the daughter of the late Henry Jackson Gober Sr. and Willie Jo Bray Gober. Her brothers, Jack Gober Jr. and Bill Gober as well as, her sister, Martha Sharp, preceded her in death.
She graduated from Danielsville High School and Athens Business School. Pricilla and Eugene owned and operated L. E. Greene & Co for over 20 years. She then worked for the Madison County Board of Education and the Federal Crop Reporting Service before retiring. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Greene, whom she married on July 13, 1947; her daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Terry Jones; grandsons, Todd Jones and Kyle Jones; one sister, Betty Bullard; two nephews and seven nieces.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 10, at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Lee Hunter officiating. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Ed Culbertson, George Elrod, Bill Madden, Charles Temple, Sammy Thomason, and Cauthen Westbrook will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2227 Diamond Hill-Neese Rd., Hull Ga. 30646, TJ and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton GA 30635, or the charity of your choice.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
