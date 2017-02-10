Margie Greenmeyer (02-08-17)

ATHENS - Margie Mathews Greenmeyer, 64, of the South Jackson Community, entered into rest Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Mrs. Greenmeyer was born in Athens, the daughter of the late James Alton Mathews and Willie Dell Woods Mathews. She was of the Methodist denomination and was retired from the radiology department of Athens Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Greenmeyer was preceded in death by her husband, James, “Jabo” Greenmeyer.
Survivors include a son, Brian Scott Smith and his wife Dina, Commerce; daughter, Felicia Smith Martin and her husband Henry, Athens; brother, James Mathews and his wife Kathi, Lexington; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 12, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Bo Whisnant and Pinky Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
