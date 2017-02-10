Brent Weaver (02-07-14)

COLBERT - Brent Samuel Weaver, 10passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Born in Athens, he was the son of Samuel Dennis Weaver (Keisha) and Tracy Parham Sewell (Jimmy). Brent loved sports, especially football and basketball. He enjoyed reading and was a very smart young man. He dreamed of one day being a Green Beret in the United States Army. Most importantly, Brent will be remembered for his bright smile, and the love he had for his friends, teammates and family. He was preceded in death by two uncles, Justin Parham and Henry Greene; and his great grandmother, Geraldine Parham.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his paternal grandparents, Dennis “Pop” and Peggy Weaver; maternal grandparents, Denise Heaton and Timothy Parham; siblings, Kentavious Hughes, Keion Pittard and Mekhi Weaver; aunts, Eva Cowart (Danielle) and uncle Harley Heaton; and cousins, Keelei Cowart, Kaiden Cowart, Kyleigh Cowart and Colton Alford.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 12, at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Denise Heaton, Michael Wilbanks, Nathan Weaver, Samuel Weaver, Keelei Cowart, Junior Moore, Wesley Greene and Danielle Cowart. Honorary pallbearers will be Kentavious Hughes, Keion Pittard and Mekhi Weaver. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the community and Colbert Elementary School for the outpouring of love and support.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
