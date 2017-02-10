WINDER - Sara Thompson Pope, 85, passed away Tuesday evening, February 7, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Carrolton, Ga., Mrs. Pope was a retired educator with the Barrow County School System, where she impacted many children’s lives that she came into contact with during her career. Mrs. Pope received her Master’s Degree in Education and was a faithful member of the Winder First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Pope; parents, Wordlaw B. and Faye Harris Thompson; and sisters, Shirley Sharp and Ann Hucabe.
Survivors include her daughters, Gwen (Mike) Rice and Saralyn (Jim) Moore; brothers, Sammy, Tommy, and Martin Thompson; two grandchildren, Michael Rice Miller, and Kelly Rice Yarbrough; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson and Gwenyth Miller, and Walter Yarbrough.
The funeral service to celebrate the life of Sara Pope will be held on Friday, February 10, at 2 p.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Haney officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday evening, February 9, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers include Gary Thompson, Chuckie Thompson, James Thompson, Zach Thompson, David Sharp, and Jim Wadley.
The family has requested special seating for retired teachers, Barrow County Historical Society, and Suzanna Wesley Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winder First United Methodist Church at 280 N. Broad St., Winder, GA 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sara Pope (02-07-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry