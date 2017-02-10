County elections office has new home

Madison County’s elections office has moved.
The Board of Elections and Registration is now located at 94 Spring Lake Drive in Danielsville, just off Rock Quarry Road off Hwy. 29 (north of the red light in Danielsville).
Madison County commissioners approved the move last year, but the elections office postponed the transition until the busy 2016 election year was over.
Board of Elections chairperson Tracy Dean said last year’s elections went well for her office.
“It was a huge election year throughout the year,” she said. “The general election was probably one of the smoothest we’ve had. We had no issues. As long as I’ve been doing elections, that was probably the smoothest we’ve ever had.”
With the big election year in the rearview mirror, the elections office, which includes two full-time and two part-time employees, turned its attention to the transition. The new office is in the old Lakeview business park, where Fine Finish and the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office are also located. The office is the farthest of the three from the park entrance. The brick building has a total of nine rooms (including bathrooms). There’s a spacious office area with big windows and natural lighting. There is a large room for voting machines to be placed during elections. And there’s another sizable room to store the county’s 97 machines under lock and key when no elections are being held.
Dean said she’s excited about the move.
“We’ll have more area we can put voting machines in,” said Dean. “This room (for voting) can hold up to 15 to 20 if we need them for an election or early voting. We’ll do early voting here. It’s easy and accessible for the voters to come in and out. The lighting is wonderful. We don’t have to worry about court going on. We’re the only thing in this building.”
The county elections director said the spacious office makes it easy to pull the machines in and out of storage for regular “logic and accuracy” (L and A) testing.
“It’s better for us because we have more room to move around and do what we need to do,” said Dean. “The ‘L and A’ testing, we can just pull the machines out and do the testing when we need to and put them back and keep them locked up.”
No official vote has been taken by the county commissioners on how the old space for the elections office will now be used at the county government complex. Commissioners have made it clear that they want the juvenile court judge, who has been working out of his home, to have space. There’s also been discussion recently of establishing a county drug court. So that space could have some use in that way, too.
There’s only one event on this year’s county election schedule, a March 21 referendum on renewing the county school system’s education special purpose local option sales tax (E-SPLOST). The sales tax money will be used to make payments on the high school expansion. The deadline to register for the vote is Feb. 21. Visit the elections office, the local library or mcelections.net to register. Early voting will start Feb. 27 and be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On election day, all voters will go to their regular precincts, except those voting in the Danielsville precinct, who will go to the county elections office.
Dean said there are no contracts with cities to handle municipal voting at the elections office, but she said that is something that is being considered.
For more information about the Madison County elections office, call 706-795-6336 or visit mcelections.net.
