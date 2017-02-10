Sheriff seeks 5 vehicles

New Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore asked county commissioners Monday to consider the purchase of five patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s office to replace high-mileage cars, some with over 300,000 miles.
He said the purchase of four patrol cars and a truck for a lieutenant would be $164,000.
The board didn’t vote on the matter, but the group agreed to get the exact figures of leftover sales tax money from the jail addition project. The commissioners will then call a special meeting to consider the purchase.
Moore said functioning vehicles are critical for good performance from the sheriff’s office. He recently rode with a deputy, whose vehicle broke down four times during the ride.
“If we go another year without vehicles, we’re going to end up walking,” said Moore, who noted that the department consistently got about four new cars a year until last year, when it didn’t get any.
Moore said some vehicles have over 300,000 miles.
“We really need eight, but five would help a lot,” he said.
Commissioner John Pethel voiced concern about finding the money for the vehicles. He said he worries about pulling too much money from reserves to cover the cost of cars and other equipment and creating the need for a tax increase.
“Where are we going to get the money?” asked Pethel.
The District 4 commissioner said the sales tax fund for the sheriff’s office is in the hole and won’t be replenished with pennies trickling in from local sales until mid 2018. The county used reserve funds to purchase vehicles in the past instead of waiting for the sales tax dollars to roll in over five years.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said that if the board purchased the vehicles, then the sheriff’s office would have approximately $80,000 allocated from the current special purpose local option sales tax to last through 2020.
District 1 commissioner Lee Allen said he wants to work with the sheriff to get the vehicles the department needs.
“It seems to me when it come to public safety, there’s not a price tag you can put on that,” said Allen, adding that the sheriff, as a constitutional officer, actually has the authority to take the commissioners to court to show that the request is warranted.
But Moore didn’t express any interest in doing that.
Allen asked Moore if he would consider the purchase of two vehicles and then perhaps more later. But the sheriff said it’s cheaper to order in bulk than to do it piecemeal.
Commissioner Jim Escoe said he believes there is perhaps $70,000 to $80,000 left in an old sales tax account that had been tagged for the expansion of the county jail. He said the jail project is completed and the funds can legally be used for other needs. The group agreed to get the figures on what’s left in that account. Commissioner Theresa Bettis suggested the board hold a called meeting to move quickly on the purchase.
Former commissioner Stanley Thomas urged the board to approve the vehicles, noting that there were two recent home invasions in the county and that having patrolmen responding in dying vehicles is not good for public safety.
In other matters, the board agreed to raise the speed limit on George Edwards Road from 35 to 45 mph. Mike Porterfield asked the board to consider upping the limit, saying the road is not hilly, curvy and doesn’t have churches or schools.
The board agreed to renew a contract with Waste Management to transport trash from the county transfer station to an area landfill at a cost of $46.90 per ton. The bid was lower than a $54 per ton proposal from another company. Transfer station director Sandra Webb estimated that the transfer has about 20 tons of waste every four days.
The board heard a report from county library director, Jennifer Ivey, who informed the board of the sudden passing of library staff member Sylvia Bianchi in January. Ivey said that the Discover Tech exhibit that has been on display at the library for several months is leaving this week. She urged people to come see it. She said that February is “Love Your Library Month” and informed the BOC that citizens can go to the library and have their fines cleared this month by paying only half of what they owe. She spoke of someone who had $84 in fines, but paid $42 and had the other $42 forgiven.
The commissioners approved three requests by Mark Betts on Garnett Ward Road to rezone a 2.29-acre tract from A-1 to A-2, a 2.37-acre tract from R-R to A-2 and a 14.44-acre tract from A-1 to A-2.
