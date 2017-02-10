Man says girlfriend stomped on vehicle’s roof

A man on Neese-Commerce Road reported that his girlfriend damaged his vehicle by stomping on the roof and throwing a glass of tea inside of it.
A deputy reported that he could see shoe prints on the roof when he responded to the call. The man said he had bought the vehicle from his father for his girlfriend and she had paid him $300 towards the purchase and he told her she could have the title once the balance was paid. He said this is what they were arguing about when she decided to jump on the roof of the car. He said he wanted to prosecute her for the damage. He was explained the warrant process.
•Deputy Christian Kane responded to a suicide threat call last week on Rogers Mill Road. When he arrived the complainant told him that a man had come into his residence and threatened to harm him and then kill himself. The man was sitting on a couch inside the home with a knife to his own throat.
When backup arrived, Kane and the other officer went inside and confronted the man, telling him multiple times to drop the knife.
The man stated he would drop the knife, but he wanted another knife removed that he had attached to his side in a sheath. Cpl. James Justice removed that knife and the man then stood up and dropped the knife he was holding and put his hands over his head.
He could not recall his full name and said he had been “doing drugs.” He also kept stating that they were surrounded by people with fully automatic machine guns and that they were going to shoot at them.
The man was then walked to Kane’s patrol car and searched by the other officer. Two other knives were removed from him and he was placed in Kane’s patrol car.
They then spoke with the complainant, who said the man had knocked on his door and when he opened it, he came inside and stated that he had “killed his family and was about to kill himself.”
He then attempted to go into the bedroom where the complainant’s wife and granddaughter were sleeping, but the complainant would not allow him to.
The complainant prayed with the man, who then put the knife to his throat and said he was going to kill himself.
As they were speaking, the man kept hitting the window of the patrol car and saying that people were watching and trying to kill him.
Kane transported the man to Piedmont Athens Regional for a mental health evaluation. While in route, the man continued to say people were trying to kill them both. He also made statements that his family was being held at multiple locations in Commerce and Jefferson and other statements.
When they arrived at the hospital, Kane opened the back door to find the man holding still another knife to his throat.
Kane stepped back and told the man to drop the knife. The man got out, knife still to to his throat, saying that his family was being held hostage.
Kane told him that his family had been checked on and were OK. Kane requested backup from Clarke County and was told someone was already on the way.
Kane drew his pistol as the man attempted to enter the emergency department and told him to stop.
He stopped inside the first set of doors and the backup officer tazed him before he went through the second set of doors. Afterwards, he was handcuffed and searched. A box of razor blades was found in his pocket. He was then taken inside the hospital for evaluation.
•A “burglary” was reported on Wildcat Bridge Road on Feb. 5. Deputy Shawn Norris went to the scene where he met with a woman who told him that around 8 a.m. she woke up to find her soon to be ex-husband crawling around on her floor. She said they have been separated for months and he does not live with her and has never lived at that address as she has only been there a couple of months. She said she was not afraid of him but wanted a report for her lawyer. She was also explained the TPO process.
•A woman on Horace Reed Road told Deputy Zachary Brooks that her son has been coming to her house over the past year and stealing items from around her property and attempting to break into her house through the windows. She said she had already taken out a TPO on him and he is not supposed to be within 100 yards of her.
She said she is missing a grill and two propane tanks from her camper and that her red Chevy 1500 had been tampered with.
•A 50-year-old female complained of back injuries and a 16-year-old male suffered burns to the face from an airbag in a two-vehicle accident at Diamond Hill Grocery on Hwy. 29 at 7:38 a.m., Feb. 1.
•A vehicle reportedly rolled over on Wildcat Bridge Road near the Franklin County line at 6:54 a.m., Jan. 31.
•A teenager was injured when a Ford F150 rolled over at 12:48 p.m., Jan. 30, on Hwy. 191. According to the 9-1-1 report, Rescue was called to cut open the door of the vehicle to free the trapped victim.
