Locals mourn the loss of 10-year-old

Colbert and Madison County are mourning the loss of Brent Samuel Weaver, 10, who passed away Tuesday Feb. 7.
Madison County coroner Julie Phillips said Friday that a cause of the death has not been determined. She said Weaver had not been feeling well and complained of headaches. He had been seen by doctors and visited a local hospital, but no diagnosis of a life-threatening issue was made. Phillips said she doesn’t anticipate lab results to be available for another four-to-six weeks.
Weaver was the son of Samuel Dennis Weaver (Keisha) and Tracy Parham Sewell (Jimmy). According to his obituary, he loved sports, especially football and basketball.
“He enjoyed reading and was a very smart young man,” the obituary stated. “He dreamed of one day being a Green Beret in the United States Army. Most importantly, Brent will be remembered for his bright smile, and the love he had for his friends, teammates and family.”
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
A Brent Weaver Memorial Fund to help pay the funeral expenses has been set up at First Madison Bank.
More details will be provided in the Feb. 16 print edition of The Journal.
