Man dies apparently playing Russian Roulette

A Habersham County man died this past week in an apparent game of Russian Roulette at a Madison County party.
Rodney Howard, 19, Clarkesville, was at a party on Peaceful Lane in Danielsville when he shot himself in the head at 2 a.m. Feb. 5 with a 38-caliber revolver and died in the house.
According to Madison County coroner Julie Phillips, approximately 12-to-14 teenagers were in the house at the time of the shooting.
Phillips said witnesses said Howard unloaded bullets from the gun, put one back in the chamber, spun the cylinder, then pulled the trigger, killing himself with a gun that belonged to the homeowner, who was not at the house at the time of the incident.
One spent round was found in the room where Howard died. Phillips said others at the scene took the remaining bullets and threw them in the woods. Those weren’t recovered.
The coroner said this past week was particularly trying, with two deaths of young people in three days. Madison County also suffered the loss of a 10-year-old Tuesday due to a medical condition.
“This has been tough on this community,” she said.
