Comer man critically injured in Sunday accident

A Comer man was critically injured in a Sunday morning accident at the intersection of Hwy. 172 and Holly Creek Church road/Moore’s Lane.
According to a spokesperson with the Athens Post of the Georgia State Patrol, Antonio F Arismendi Landaverda, 36, of Elberton was traveling west in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and failed to stop for the stop sign, crossing over Hwy. 172 and striking a southbound Ford Ranger being driven by Donald Kelley Harris, 62, of Comer.
After the collision, the Silverado traveled off of the south shoulder of Moore's Lane and struck an electric fence.
Harris was unresponsive at the scene and was extricated with the Jaws of Life before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The front seat passenger of the Silverado, Judyt (correct spelling) Arismendi, 24, of Elberton was also extricated with the Jaws of Life and transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
Arismendi Landaverda was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
The State Patrol is also investigating a fatal accident at 4:52 p.m. Sunday on Watson Mill Road in Carlton. Details on that wreck will be provided when they become available.
