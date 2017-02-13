Lucile Lott (02-10-17)

BRASELTON - Lucile Tanner Lott, 96, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017.
Lucile loved gardening, flowers, raising chickens and cows. She was a member of the West Jackson Lions Club, an Honorary FFA of East Jackson, Jackson County and the State of Georgia, Woman of the Year for the Farm Bureau. Mrs. Lucile held every office available in the PTA for Jackson County High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lott; and sisters Lois Wallis, Myra Lee Scarbough and Luniette Tanner.
Survivors include her sons, Richard "Tom" Lott and wife Brenda, William Jessie "Bill" Lott, Roger Tanner Lott, all of Braselton; sister, Edna Dale, Oakwood; grandchildren, Ralph "Chip" Thomas Lott, Justin Carl Lott and wife Shanda; great-grandchildren, Scarlet V. Lott and Savannah Leigh Lott; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 13, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Russell Harbin officiating. Interment to follow at Macedonia Community Baptist Church Cemetery, 5507 Winder Hwy., Braselton.
The family is welcoming flowers or contributions can be made to Eagle Ranch, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA, 30542, or West Jackson Lions Club, 317 Thornhill Drive, Braselton, GA, 30517.
Funeral arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
