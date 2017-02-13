Pat Maxey (02-10-17)

COLBERT - Pat Maxey, 68, passed away, Friday, February 10, 2017.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of Dallas Edward Fortson of Danburg, Ga. and the late Rachael Kincaid Fortson. She retired from Athens Regional Medical Center after 27 years and had attended Joy Baptist Church. Affectionately known as “Memaw,” Pat enjoyed working in her yard, the beach, spending time with family and cooking. Her favorite holiday was July fourth. She will be remembered as a kind, loving and sweet spirited person.
Survivors in addition to her father include her fiancé, Roy Nunnally, Colbert; children, Rene (Tod) Wilson, Colbert, and Rodney (Tracey) Rogers, Hull; brother, Robert (Freida) Fortson, Danburg; grandchildren, Mallory Dean, Noah Rogers and Kendall Rogers. She was also known as Memaw by Kenn, Sasha, Vanessa, Veronica, Claire, Matt, Grooms and Lily.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 12, at Lord & Stephens East Chapel with the Rev. Barry Black officiating. Interment was at Colbert Cemetery.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
