Mary Doty (02-11-17)

Monday, February 13. 2017
WINDER - Mary Porter Doty, 95, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Mary retired as a seamstress for National Casket Company and was an avid bingo player. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howell Roscoe and Rosa Lyndall Wellborn Porter; her husband, William Doty; three brothers, Tommy, Jimmy and Buddy Porter; and a sister, Rachel Higgins.

Survivors include three sons, Joseph Garland Doster (Jean), College Park, Ben Doster, Norris Lake and Bill Doster (Betty), Gainesville; and two sisters, Thelma Laney and Pat Mays, both of Winder; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be made to The Winder Lions Club Bingo Fund.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

