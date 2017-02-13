Mary Ann Shaw (02-12-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Mary Ann Shaw, 80, died Sunday, February 12, 2017.
Born in Ila, she was the daughter of the late Pete Dupree Anglin and Maggie Lankford Anglin. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Milton Shaw; and children, Robert Shaw and Ronnie Shaw.
Survivors include a daughter, Marie Barrentine; siblings, Betty Jordan, Donald Anglin, and William Anglin; close family, Jimmy Anglin, Jennifer Stephenson, Marilyn Powell, Mark Scott, Joseph Powell; along with many other loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
