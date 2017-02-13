A Comer man died in a single-vehicle accident on Watson Mill Road Sunday afternoon.
James Keith Paul, 54, was killed when he lost control of a 2007 Nissan Frontier and overturned at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Old Fork Cemetery Road, according to Madison County coroner Julie Phillips.
Paul was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Man dies in Sunday wreck
