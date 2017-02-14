HOMER - Willie C. Masters Dodd, 95, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Born in Alto, Ga. on December 24, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Masters and Maude Roberts Masters Dodd. Mrs. Dodd was a homemaker and attended Yonah Congregational Holiness Church. She enjoyed playing the guitar and the piano and shared her talent with numerous churches through the years. Mrs. Dodd was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Mrs. Dodd was preceded in death by her husband, Lonzo Dodd; son, Charles Dodd; one granddaughter; two grandsons; a brother, Vernon Masters; and sisters, Josie Lou McEntire, Geraldine King and Avis Watkins.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynette Reed, Homer; daughters and sons-in-law, Margaret and Homer Shirley, Baldwin, Joann and Rev. John Umberhant, Mt. Airy, Mary Alice and Steve Umberhant, Maysville; son and daughter-in-law, Harold and Alice Dodd of Cornelia; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Leona Shore, Cornelia, and Vionia Thomas, Eatonton.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, at Yonah Congregational Holiness Church with the Revs. John Umberhant and Lester Haynes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, and again from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, prior to the service at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
Willie Dodd (02-13-17)
