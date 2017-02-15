Ag leaders meet with BOC to discuss issues with land use plan

Madison County farmers want to make sure their voices are heard loudly and clearly as the county works to revise its comprehensive land use plan for the next 10 years.
To that end, a number of local Farm Bureau members met with county commissioners in an informal meeting last week to discuss agriculture’s impact on the county and how to protect the industry in the future.
Led by local farmer Terry Chandler, a vocal proponent of the agriculture community and owner of Stillwater Farms, the group presented a pamphlet and other information that illustrated farming’s positive impact on county revenues and presented some statistics to dispel some of what they called the more common myths associated with poultry farms — the leading ag business in the county.
Chandler said the ag community wanted to have a discussion with commissioners to explain more about the farming business and look for ways to make the county better for everyone.
And the group also presented copies of a letter that was sent to planning and zoning chairman Wayne Douglas and committee members voicing their concerns over the proposed plan, along with some of their own ideas on how to improve it. (No planning commission members were present at the meeting.)
UGA professor Jeff Dorfman was on hand on behalf of the group and presented graphs to commissioners showing that as counties increase in population (become suburban) they tend to make less in agriculture revenue.
“The big point here is it’s easy to look at undeveloped land and approve houses (for a subdivision), thinking they will generate as much revenue as a single farm, but unfortunately they also demand services,” Dorfman said. “So you get new (tax) revenue, but your service expenditures go up faster.”
In the end, this can cause millage increases on property taxes, since the revenue is unable to keep up with service expenses, particularly regarding the school system, he said.
And Dorfman reminded them that when they vote on rezoning issues, they are not only affecting the county government’s budget, but also the school system’s budget.
He said the county could be making adequate revenue off of property tax while the school system loses money and needs to raise its mill rate.
“But you are the ones that get the calls when property owners get their bills,” he added, saying that he works to educate people that while the (tax) money from housing looks good, it comes with strings attached.
“That doesn’t mean never approve another house, but bigger houses are better,” he said. He estimated that “break even” house values for the county’s government expenses would likely be in the $150,000 to $170,000 range, while “break even” for the school system would likely mean median house values should be around $300,000.
He also recommended that county government try to control the location of subdivisions as much as possible, clustering them away from agricultural operations and near towns and also near the center of the county to attract grocery stores, restaurants, etc.
And he cautioned against encouraging sprawl, pointing out that doing such things as requiring two-acre lot sizes for homes does just that, since tax money is not generated so much on the land, but on the house.
He said clustering houses close together near cities also cuts down on service costs, while saving land space.
“Making just a few changes to the (comprehensive) plan can make big differences,” Dorfman said. He said studies show that counties who adhere to their comprehensive plans, whether they are good or bad, attract business growth easier than those who don’t follow their plans, because it instills confidence in businesses to see that officials stick with their plans for growth.
When questioned about how to encourage retail, he pointed out that while retail and service industries generate sales tax, they also come with “more hassle” and require more services (water, sewer, law enforcement).
“It’s that ugly little industry/manufacturing plant that is just gold (for tax revenue),” Dorfman said, adding that smaller-scale manufacturing operations with 25-to-50 employees are the best idea.
Farm Bureau members also went over what they said were some commonly held myths about the poultry industry.
Chandler said that one of the more common myths about agriculture is that property values will go down, but he pointed out that 75 acres of raw land, worth about $243,000, would increase to $745,000 in total property value if zoned so that eight broiler houses could be constructed on it.
“This brings additional tax (revenue) to the county,” he said.
They pointed out that studies have shown that air pollution (primarily ammonia) around chicken houses does not rise to the level of posing health risks. They also spoke against another commonly held belief that burial pits contaminate ground water. Chandler and others pointed out such pits are regulated by the Department of Agriculture and have been proven safe because of the soil type in this area of the state. Other methods of disposal of carcasses, including incineration and composting, are also increasing. Other things discussed included increased demands on the water table (studies show that poultry houses compare favorably to other uses for the land, such as subdivisions) and increased truck traffic, which they maintain does not bear out over time. He also said another widely held myth is that the industry is being taken over by foreign investors. Chandler said this myth contained “racial undertones” and noted while the industry has proven attractive to some minorities, most farms, not only in the county but around the country continue to be family-owned and operated. He also encouraged the BOC to represent any minority-owned farm the same as any other and encouraged the community to “extend a welcoming hand, encouraging them to be part of the community.”
The letter to the planning commission, signed by county Farm Bureau President David Whitehead, began by stating that Farm Bureau members “have some concerns over the growth corridor concept as it has been presented” and went on to list those concerns, along with some ideas on how to address them.
The letter stated that all government entities needed to be involved in the planning process and noted that whatever plan the P&Z developed could be “ignored by the IDA (Industrial Development Authority), who has their own ideas” giving the resulting “fallout” to the BOC, who then makes decisions that have major implications for the school system, law enforcement and others, who had “little or no part in the planning process.”
Farm Bureau members also feel that defining all of the major highways in the county as growth corridors (as in the proposed plan) is an “invitation to sprawl” and “the most unhealthy direction the county could embrace.”
They noted that the county is not fiscally able to support such growth with infrastructure.
“Our county is home to one major production industry: agriculture,” the letter said, noting that the industry accounts for 29.94 percent of the county’s total economic output, with only one other category (services) with a larger impact at 30.22 percent.
The letter stated that the current proposed plan “does nothing to insure the continuation and potential growth of the agriculture segment of our economy,” and that sprawl is the greatest invitation to controversy and conflict between the ag community and other types of growth.
“Any…growth that we desire or encourage should not come at the expense of our most valuable economic driver,” the letter noted.
Farm Bureau members also pointed out that they feel the “uncontrolled and undefined sprawl” would devastate the rural character of the county that draws people to live here in the first place.
They encouraged business growth to be directed toward the “very advantageous and available railroad frontage parallel to an improving/expanding four-lane highway that connects Athens, Elberton and on to Calhoun Falls, SC.,” while passing through or bypassing four of the county’s six towns and with easy access to the county’s industrial park. They also suggested that outside of that area, the region between Hwy. 29 and 72 from Clarke County to Spratlin Mill Road or Diamond Hill “seems ideal for fairly dense residential expansion,” while also facilitating enough traffic to attract retail and service businesses.
“Targeting this area for development would have little if any conflict with the production agricultural core of our economy while offering many positives,” they suggested.
The letter also spoke about rail-supported industries that should “thrive” in the county and that would be attractive to ag-related support industries and any manufacturing potentially served by rail and highway transportation to neighboring South Carolina.
The letter maintained that “all this can occur with little or no impact on agriculture, our rural character or residential population centers.”
BOC chairman John Scarborough noted most conflicts with residents arise with zoning and land use plan issues and he thanked Farm Bureau members for working to help the BOC as they and the planning commission work to develop a new land use plan.
Chandler said he hoped the meeting would help commissioners recognize the value of the agricultural industry to the county and encouraged commissioners to call Farm Bureau or a farmer with any questions or concerns.
He also encouraged them to “not allow” inflammatory statements from the public involving some of the common myths involving the industry when confronted with them in a public meeting.
POULTRY HOUSE STATS
As of November 2016, the county currently has approximately 463 broiler houses, 69 breeder houses, 19 pullet houses, 14 commercial layer houses and seven commercial pullet houses. In 2015 (the last year for which composite values are available) the ag industry had an economic output of $506.9 million and generated 1,769 local jobs, of that 94 percent was connected to the poultry industry.
Ag leaders meet with BOC to discuss issues with land use plan
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry